Burning schools, clinics has to stop

After reading Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi's emotional Twitter post about the school that was burnt in Katlehong, I sympathised with him. You wouldn't think in the 21st century we would still have people with such backward mentality.

In my book, anyone who burns a school, public library or clinic should receive the harshest prison sentence possible.

I still don't know what would possess someone frustrated with electricity to burn a school.