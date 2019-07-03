Our youth more than just the future

I want to remind the nation's youth that they are more than their social backgrounds and families' status.

Our youth are not just the "next generation", but precious beings capable of accomplishing any dream they desire.

So much is taking place across the country and the world, but I believe that despite innumerable social issues arising and increasing, our nation's youth must not be neglected.

Every day our youth are being killed and abused (mentally, emotionally or physically).

Many have realistic hopes, dreams and goals; however, because of a lack of proper guidance and mentoring, these are obliterated. SA's youth need more positive role models determined to see them succeed.

The youth are capable of making a difference in our country and the world at large.

For the youth, never give up, and always work assiduously to accomplish your goals. You aren't just the future, you're an agent of change.

Dineo Maboe, Durban