MK vets Bank call not adding up

On Monday July 1, the ANC military veterans marched to Luthuli House to demand, among other things, that the ANC implements its Nasrec conference resolutions.

This is fair enough as all organisations are expected to do the same when coming from conferences. However, there seems to be something odd about their call.

Their main focus revolved around the land question and the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank .

It is not clear if the nationalisation of the bank will solve anything. What is critical when it comes to the Reserve Bank is not the ownership per se, it is its mandate that must be reviewed if this call is to have meaning. Changing ownership might mean buying people out but the mandate is still the same.