Land a big deal in Palestine too

It was interesting to listen to Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's interview on CNN with Wolf Blitzer.

It had to do with an offer to Palestinians to accept a R50bn economic stimulus plan that would create one million new jobs, and improve living standards in the West Bank, Gaza and across the Middle East.

Kushner gave away that the two-state solution is no longer on the agenda as far as the current US administration is concerned. Kushner averred that they are holding secret talks among not-to-be-named Palestinians to ensure the success of their plan. He claimed there would be full human rights, peace and prosperity for Palestinians.

This brought back memories of how the settlement was arrived at in SA: secret talks, propaganda, etc.

What is striking is the non-recognition of Palestinians' rights to own their ancestral land. Ring a bell?

Well, the constitution that was derived in SA, without full participation of Africans in the land, opens up by squashing any notion of Africans owning their ancestral land.

The sympathy or support for Palestinians displayed by the SA government is a paradox. Living under the anomaly of "the land belongs to all those who live in it" but feeling strongly against an Israel that incorporates Palestinian territory in which "the land belongs to all who live in it".

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae,Houghton