Jacob Zuma now has chance to reveal corrupt comrades who stole state money

It has been reported that former president Jacob Zuma will be appear before the Zondo Commission in July.

It was also reported that he may refuse to answer some questions, but he must not lie. Since Jacob Zuma has a tendency of telling lies, there is a possibility that he might lie at the Zondo Commission.

In my view, Zuma will be at the commission for grandstanding. It was also reported that he requested the commission to send him questions that the commission is going to ask him.