Jacob Zuma now has chance to reveal corrupt comrades who stole state money
It has been reported that former president Jacob Zuma will be appear before the Zondo Commission in July.
It was also reported that he may refuse to answer some questions, but he must not lie. Since Jacob Zuma has a tendency of telling lies, there is a possibility that he might lie at the Zondo Commission.
In my view, Zuma will be at the commission for grandstanding. It was also reported that he requested the commission to send him questions that the commission is going to ask him.
I understand that the commission declined to send him questions in advance. Even if the commission had sent him the questions, Zuma would not answer them.
The former public protector sent questions in advance before, but at the end of the day, he refused to answer some of the questions. Zuma is a denialist. In my view, Zuma thinks he is above the law.
The former president used to tell the nation that he is going to reveal the names of the people who stole money from public institutions when the time comes.
I think now it is the right time for Zuma to spill the beans about his corrupt comrades in the ANC. If he fails to do so, it will be clear that his utterances were just empty noises to intimidate people who implicated him in the state capture.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani