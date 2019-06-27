Community members are most affected by protests

Someone has to break the silence regarding this new method of demonstrating for service delivery used in our townships lately.

This is a disease that needs to be rooted out now. Our councillors are facing this problem, but they don't take it further to MECs.

Do we understand that how distractive and self-defeating is the act of blocking our roads and streets?

While you blocked the road or street, someone has phoned an ambulance for a very sick person; another one has called Eskom to restore electricity at home; a police van has been called to arrest a criminal while municipality people have to unblock the sewerage. If the roads are closed, how do these services reach the people?

Ambulances are on call 24 hours, but with the violence in in our townships, they can't access certain areas at night. The same goes for Eskom technicians.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village