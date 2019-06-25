Senseless killings has turned our society immune to grief

Law and order has certainly ceased to exist in our country, as murderers, rapists, hijackers, druggies and criminals go on the rampage.

Some crimes are acts of savagery, that adequate words cannot explain.

South Africans are enmeshed in a culture of death which now involves femicide, raping women and children and even killing of homeless people.

These savages have created a wound in our society and the infection continues to weaken us with fear.

With each breaking news of brutal murder, we are jolted and dismayed.

Human life is sacred. Whoever takes it thus strikes against, not just his victim, but against the very moral foundation of society and sends out destructive waves into society.