Letters

Senseless killings has turned our society immune to grief

By Readers Letter - 25 June 2019 - 11:34
Whoever takes human life, which is sacred, strikes against, not just his victim, but against the very moral foundation of society and sends out destructive waves into society, the reader says.
Whoever takes human life, which is sacred, strikes against, not just his victim, but against the very moral foundation of society and sends out destructive waves into society, the reader says.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Law and order has certainly ceased to exist in our country, as murderers, rapists, hijackers, druggies and criminals go on the rampage.

Some crimes are acts of savagery, that adequate words cannot explain.

South Africans are enmeshed in a culture of death which now involves femicide, raping women and children and even killing of homeless people.

These savages have created a wound in our society and the infection continues to weaken us with fear.

With each breaking news of brutal murder, we are jolted and dismayed.

Human life is sacred. Whoever takes it thus strikes against, not just his victim, but against the very moral foundation of society and sends out destructive waves into society.

Women dying with protection orders in their handbags

New Zealand legislation to help survivors of domestic abuse points way forward for us to make meaningful change to lives
Opinion
6 days ago

Its amplitude can never be attenuated if the crime is left unpunished, or punished inadequately.

The culture of death in our rainbow nation embodies consummate evil. Recently the nation became transfixed when xenophobia engulfed the country like a toxic plague. The damage done cannot be reversed.

Complacency, acquiescence and apathy become the response. By our silence we invite the spirit of death into our country and homes.

We seem to view ghastly murders as mere statistics, yet whenever it occurs we lose that little which sustains us and holds us together.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

Serial rapist admits guilt in plea bargain‚ but no deal on sentence

A Randfontein serial rapist who was caught thanks to the bravery of his final victim has pleaded guilty to the rape of three women and the attempted ...
News
21 hours ago

Mpumalanga court sentences Zoo to 25 years for raping a young girl

The Siyabuswa regional court in Mpumalanga has sentenced a man to 25 years behind bars for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2013.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X