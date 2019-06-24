Couch potatoes must steer clear of the nation's cricketing heroes

The boys are having a bad run... it's not the end of the world.

The inability to score runs and catch balls is not a national calamity. Maligning and denigrating our cricketing heroes by all the couch potatoes and so-called experts of the game is shameful behaviour.

It is, after all, an excruciatingly boring game invented by the Brits as they colonised the world, while eating cucumber sandwiches, swilling gin and tonic, catching the sun and getting up to mischief.

There are more serious and pressing matters than failing to catch and smack a few balls.

What a "balls" up. Oh well, back to my gin and tonic.

Peter Bachtis

Lakefield, Benoni