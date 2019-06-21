Teachers should never carry guns at schools

The Educators' Union of SA should not agree to be trained on how to operate pistols or automatic rifles in preparation for fighting "violent students".

This is a step to civil war, which is diplomatically built by the enemies of SA citizens. Our enemy is people who did not want apartheid to be destroyed.

Now after a long strategic planning, they are coming with a plan of teachers fighting against their former and current students.

Our teachers must never agree to carry weapons at school.

What is the duty of policemen and women who are idling at police stations? They must be utilised.

Ben "TNT" Lekalake, Soweto