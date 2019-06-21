A bus transport system is effective to ensure the safety of our students
For many years, principals and school administrators have lamented the risks faced by commuting students in remote and isolated areas.
The way our students have to travel to and from school is untenable and we should not wait for unfortunate incidents to come up with properly planned approaches to ensure their safety.
In the absence of a regulated system of transportation, anything goes. Reckless drivers, with a taste for lewd and vulgar music, will pervade our kids' lives as they spend more time together.
The practice of lapping-up in overloaded taxis which don't hid to speed limits or observe red robots, will continue to endanger our kids.
The recent spate of accidents involving students is a warning sign about the plight of our rural students.
In urban areas, traffic is too heavy for a school bus system, and the taxi operators are capitalising on this to the detriment of the students.
However, in rural areas, a bus system would be very effective, although costly, but this should not deter a good venture to benefit our students, most of whom travel from far and wide.
These are our future leaders and, as responsible leaders and parents, we must protect them by coming up with a long-lasting and futuristic plan. And by so doing, we'll be preserving our legacy.
Rugen Pillay, Durban North