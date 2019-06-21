A bus transport system is effective to ensure the safety of our students

For many years, principals and school administrators have lamented the risks faced by commuting students in remote and isolated areas.

The way our students have to travel to and from school is untenable and we should not wait for unfortunate incidents to come up with properly planned approaches to ensure their safety.

In the absence of a regulated system of transportation, anything goes. Reckless drivers, with a taste for lewd and vulgar music, will pervade our kids' lives as they spend more time together.

The practice of lapping-up in overloaded taxis which don't hid to speed limits or observe red robots, will continue to endanger our kids.