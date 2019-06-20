Cairo, west conveniently left Morsi to rot in jail

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi's death was a cold-blooded act of state murder for which the Egyptian military dictatorship of General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Washington and its European imperialist allies are politically responsible.

At the same time, the army issued mass death sentences to hundreds of people in show trials in which the accused had no opportunity to present any defence and arrested as many as 60,000 people, many of whom were tortured.

Virtually overnight, politicians in Washington and European capitals - who had hailed Morsi as Egypt's first "democratically elected" president when they hoped his election would prevent revolutionary struggle by the working class - abandoned Morsi, leaving him to rot in jail.

Nasiff Kader, Johannesburg