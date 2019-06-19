Use your varsity degree to hustle and self-employ

South Africa is known for being a home of gold where people from neighbouring countries come and create their own jobs but it has a very high unemployment rate with well-qualified graduates.

The reason is that South African youth are too comfortable with their degrees and mostly take pride in being employable and forget about creating their own jobs with the knowledge and qualities they've worked so hard for.

Graduates, do not lament poverty but seek help and start a small business with the least you have. Get out of that comfort zone and make your name worth being written on that degree.

Remember you can't climb a ladder of success with your hands in your pockets. Instead of waiting at home for a job to whisper in your ears, hustle.

Winny Shokane, Diepsloot