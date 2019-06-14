SANDF has done well despite reduced funding

On June 12 2019, a letter containing wild and unsubstantiated allegations from one Lucas Mogashoa from Palm Ridge was published in Sowetan, under "National Defence Force deteriorating since Sisulu left as minister".

The department of defence, and by extension the citizens of SA, are extremely fortunate to have been served by outstanding ministers of defence since the dawn of the democratic era in 1994 to date.

These men and women who acted as the custodians of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were all very capable servants of the nation that moulded the SANDF from the old SA Defence Force (SADF) to a National Defence Force that is respected not only by the people of SA, but also by our neighbours and the rest of the continent. Indeed, a milestone to be proud of.

Some bit of education is needed with regards to where we are today. The author of the letter does not seem to understand, or has little knowledge of, how national departments, let alone the department of defence, function.

It must be noted that one of the major policy's developed by the department of defence, which gives direction on how the SANDF should be directed and resourced, is the SA defence review 2015.