Plastic waste a serious threat to us

Plastic waste in waterways poses serious threats to the environment, human health and to animal welfare.

I admit it. I'm guilty of using plastic bags, even though I know they are harmful to the environment, especially to the oceans. I use reusable cloth bags at the grocery store and I recycle plastic bags at home. We could all do more.

I am equally guilty of using plastic straws even though I know they, too, are harmful to the environment.

The problem with straws is that they are small and usually not recycled.

Plastic straws or all plastic material really need to end. It's critical for single-use plastic straws, cups, utensils and bags usage in our community to stop.

Although I understand the intended support of people with disabilities, I think most people, including those with disabilities recognise the need to make good choices for the planet with a return back to paper straws or to check out some new alternatives to purchase such as glass or metal straws.

Most importantly, it's time to take plastic bags out of supermarkets. Every year, eight million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean.

Satish Dullay, Mayfair West (Crosby), Johannesburg