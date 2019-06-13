Land reform dialogue is vital

The importance of consultations between government and stakeholders in an endeavour to address land reform issues, particularly the acquisition of private land by the government for redistribution, is very important.

The process of achieving strategic land acquisition, especially by the government, is too nuanced and unwieldy. The process requires a more discerning and granular approach that will address subtleties of the domino effect that are inherent in the process.

Tenure rights of labour tenants and occupiers need to be consshared idered, and the rights of land owners albeit the looming finalisation of legislation on expropriation without compensation, need to also be considered.

Land valuations need to be fairly executed to arrive at mutually negotiated agreements that are plausible between the seller and the buyer.

The point is that, if such due diligence is undertaken and it is understood by land sellers and land acquirers, the process of land redistribution will be smoothed and fast-tracked, thereby quelling procedural delays that hamper progress.

This level of interaction between land owners and government is essential because it fosters healthy relationships.

That is why I applaud the strategic land acquisition unit of the Gauteng provincial shared service centre of the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform for inviting land owners, estate agencies and the office of the valuer-general to a meeting to discuss modalities on how the offices can forge a way forward in the name of a streamlined land reform process that will stimulate some kind of an equifinality between the parties.

Themba Mzula Hleko, Rosslyn Gardens, Pretoria