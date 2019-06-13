Handle Reserve Bank with care

It's worrying how the issue of the Reserve Bank mandate is being handled. It's clearly a sensitive issue, given how the rand tumbled after Ace Magashule pronounced on a possible review of the bank's mandate .

While there is nothing wrong with arguments for and against the review of the bank's mandate, can this be done in a manner that is sensitive? Likewise, the land issue has been carelessly handled by our leaders so that there's a push-back from the white community. - Smilo Madlopha

We are lying, dishonest nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he "saw his son's contract documents" which we are now told doesn't exist. Ramaphosa said he was "very sure that there is no wrongdoing"... all this in public and in parliament under oath. How can we now blame the PP for what we heard from the president himself? Why are we such a lying and dishonest nation? - Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK

ANC copies DA strategy

The ANC in Mopani region has resorted to a DA strategy of hiring leaders in strategic positions. The appointment of the Maruleng mayor is a recent example. Then we hear Japisa Mathonsi will be deployed to the position of Mopani mayor. Mathonsi had just recently joined the ANC from the Ximoko party. - Tlangelani Zitha