'Ben 10s' don't make it

The relationships or marriages involving younger men, or Ben 10s, to do not work. Ask Candy Tsa Mandebele, Msawawa and now Zodwa Wabantu. Even former Free State premier Beatrice Marshoff did not come right. - OJ Mangwana

Looters in government rich

Looters in our slumbering government have become instant millionaires because they don't steal cents or thousands but go for big bucks - millions and billions. All this is being revealed in the state capture inquiry. - Anon

ANC disrespects us over mayor

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC top brass is insulting our intelligence by asking Durban mayor Zandile Gumede, who is on bail, to take normal leave (30 days) instead of indefinite suspension until her case is decided by the courts. Is this what you meant when you asked to be given a change to self-correct after 25 years of corruption-riddled governance? - Sikhumbuzo Manyoni

Hire South Africans first

As long as employers continue to prefer foreign nationals to South Africans our economy will get worse as the foreigners send huge chunk of their money back to their home countries. In cases of rare skills being an issue then a foreigner can be taken but not on a long-term contract because there should be a skill transfer. - Jabu