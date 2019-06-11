EFF is still behind in political game

The ANC has exposed the EFF that they are far from being equal with the ruling party.

First and foremost, the ANC used the community of Alexandra to help retreat from the pondokkies that they have been occupying.

The government covertly hired the Red Ants to destroy the Alexandra pondokkies and they did that as requested.

If and when the EFF had a powerful intelligence organisation, they could have been informed earlier about the destruction of the poor people's shacks three or five days before the operation took place.