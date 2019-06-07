Intra-party politics will trip up President Ramaphosa

This euphoria of President Cyril Ramaphosa's new dawn will soon subside into thin air. The cracks are already showing in the ruling party.

Some of the leaders and NEC members seem not to be content with this newly sworn-in cabinet, which is expected, among others, to be in the driving seat of this new dawn project.

I am starting to concur with those who believe Ramaphosa will spend half of his office term fighting intra- party politics and that will impact very badly on our already stagnant economy.

I have always said that the once mighty ANC is limping to death; and to our fellow South Africans, let's brave ourselves for a difficult time ahead but we must not despair as there is always a solution to every problem.

Phillip Maponya,Boksburg