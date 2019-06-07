Cabinet balanced and well equipped

The administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tremendous task at hand, which is to deliver to the nation and redress the imbalances of the past.

The announcement of the cabinet was an emotional moment for the nation after the ruling party managed to retain power by winning the 2019 general elections. Ramaphosa's team is expected to provide excellent service, which will be beneficial to the nation.

The deployment of FeesMustFall movement leaders to parliament and to provincial legislatures is an indication that the government recognises the role of the youth in the country; and those activists must not disappoint and should ensure that issues affecting youngsters are addressed.