What would've happened had Juju stayed in the ANC like Ronald Lamola?

With the re-emergence of 35-year-old Ronald Lamola who was at one point suspended from the ANC during its crisis of identity, a re-emergence of great significance, not only due to the position he has been given in the structures of the ANC as an NEC member, but also that which he has been given to lead one of the most demanding portfolios in government.

One can be forgiven when one's mind digresses and dwells on what could've happened had Julius Malema taken a leaf out of Lamola's book and stayed within the ANC.

Many may remember Malema's famous words "My blood is black, green and gold. I will die in the ANC.

I will stay and sleep here, outside the gate of the ANC. My umbilical cord was buried here in the ANC," he said in 2012.

This was at the height of the discontent from the youth league over the ANC's resistance to policy change.

Lamola was besides him as his deputy with the two occupying the highest positions in the ANCYL structures.