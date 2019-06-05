National players and their demands for bonuses disappointing

I always feel disappointed when our players selected to represent the country complain about bonuses before even playing. What more motivation do these players want? Is it not an honour to represent the country? Wearing those gold and green national colours must be a motivation enough. On a lighter note, I want to wish all the SA teams competing in various world cups and Afcon the best of luck. Make us proud. - McDivett Tshehla, Halfway House

Cops not seen about their call

The police say they can't fight and win crime alone without the help from communities. Taxi drivers sacrificed their working hours to help the clampdown on drug lords but police were nowhere to be seen. - OJ Mangwana

Sho Madjozi hate nonsensical

I can't understand the hate that came with the announcement that rapper Sho Madjozi is the best newcomer and best female artist at SAMA25. We all have favourites but if another deserving contestant wins let's just clap our hands. Some of the stupid remarks were whether she was really Shangaan. What's that got to do with her talent? - Madisha, Belfast

Third force misdirects Alex

Alexandra is on the knife edge because a third force is driving it into oblivion. - Shaluza, Mabeskraal