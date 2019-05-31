SABC analysts were tiptop on new cabinet dissection

On Wednesday night, while listening to the preview of the cabinet announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, I was highly impressed by SABC analysts professor Lesiba Teffo and Dr Sipho Pityana when they spoke about the kind of ministers/deputies needed for the advancement of a better SA for all.

They emphasised that we need principled leaders with high moral values who will serve rather than be served, people who will diligently advance the Batho Pele concept. The two were excellent in their analysis.

Nick Chimeloane, GaRankuwa