Lucky Star Creecy for fisheries

Well done Mr President; it is with gratitude that as a white man note the trouble to appoint a token white minister. Ms Creecy is no doubt a competent lady, with a flair for politics. But the Ministry of Fisheries? She must have been born under a "Lucky Star". I hope she stops the Chinese abalone criminals. - Peter Bachtis, Benoni

Give Zuma job for prisons

Dear Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa, please as soon as you select your executive appoint Jacob Zuma as deputy minister of correctional service because that's where he belongs - behind the bars. - Abzo, Kagiso

Hope new brooms sweep better

We all hope the new cabinet ministers will become like new brooms and sweep the cleanest, compared to those Gupta-appointed brooms of the past Zuma government. Viva CR17! - Oriah Choshane

Long wait for disaster cabinet

So, South Africans were put on suspense by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he waited for an unfit deputy president before he could announce his executive. What a disaster of a cabinet it is. - Bongani, Mogale City

Sleep on Jah people

People are sleeping on this one, politicians dividing us, black, white, Indians and Chinese. Sleep on Jah people. - Jah Lion, Bloemfontein