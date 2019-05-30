Dancing to EFF tune is only for the gullible

My dear South Africans are quick to forget, hence our perpetual suffering. Sometimes last year, a certain political party marched across the country in protest that Jacob Zuma and the public protector were persecuting Pravin Gordhan. They cited personal attacks and other negative things that were being meted out to Gordhan.

Ironically, the same party is now galvanizing support for the protection of the same public protector that they hated with a passion and even painted her as untrustworthy.

The masses are again following the flip-flop game played by this particular party. I wonder when are my people going to learn from these unfortunate emotional games played by this party.

Be wise my dear Azanians and stop going with the flow of popular believes fuelled by myopic conceptualisation of issues. Leave the flip-floppers to dance alone because they take you for granted.

Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena

GaMasemola