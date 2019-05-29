Africa Day needs more celebration
Some parts of the continent and the world enjoy longer periods of celebrations stretched over a number of days or weeks to commemorate the founding of the Organisation for African Unity on May 25.
This is since the sitting of the first conference in 1958, the historical event that took place in Accra, Ghana, convened by Prime Minister Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
After 25 years of democracy with the sixth democratically-elected government, our leadership has not taught (educated) the nation about the imperative-ness of the day.
Africa Day is a day when many different cultures of people from all African backgrounds come together to celebrate the diversity of Africa, and the organisation of the African Union in its objectives for a decolonised African state.
Although it looks to celebrate how far Africa has come, it is also a day to reflect on how far Africa still has to go in building a unified and decolonised continent.
The conundrum is that the African countries still depend too much on their former coloniser and this is due to the current leadership that is leading this continent
African countries including Ghana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Zambia, Mali, and Zambia recognise Africa Day as a public holiday.
Other countries have celebrations to mark the historical day, while international cities, such as New York, Dublin, Melbourne, London, and Washington engage in academic gatherings and cultural showcases to mark the day.
In SA, Africa Day is not a public holiday and there is no adequate consideration given to the day, From the look of circumstances, there is no plan in place to celebrate the day as one of the significant days not only in SA but the whole African continent.
A new administration of government has just been appointed and I hope focus will be given to Africa Day celebrations.
Thulani Skhosana, Benoni