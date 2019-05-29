Africa Day needs more celebration

Some parts of the continent and the world enjoy longer periods of celebrations stretched over a number of days or weeks to commemorate the founding of the Organisation for African Unity on May 25.

This is since the sitting of the first conference in 1958, the historical event that took place in Accra, Ghana, convened by Prime Minister Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

After 25 years of democracy with the sixth democratically-elected government, our leadership has not taught (educated) the nation about the imperative-ness of the day.

Africa Day is a day when many different cultures of people from all African backgrounds come together to celebrate the diversity of Africa, and the organisation of the African Union in its objectives for a decolonised African state.

Although it looks to celebrate how far Africa has come, it is also a day to reflect on how far Africa still has to go in building a unified and decolonised continent.