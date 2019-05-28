Whites have decimated SA wildlife
While watching my favourite show World's Greatest Motorcycle Rides, which was shot here in SA, something grabbed my attention.
The show's presenter, Henry Cole was interviewing Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre's Brian Jones.
Mr Jones, who's also white, told a very moving story about how whites have decimated wildlife and caused the extinction of some species in the name of sport.
He told of an incident where a number of hippos were shot and killed senselessly and then left to rot. His story was so sad and painful that it affected Cole himself, and it affected me as well.
Sadly, this is a colonial legacy Helen Zille will never talk about. What makes me mad is the fact that everything that is wrong in Africa is attributed to Sub- Saharan Africans.
I've come across many images of so- called big-game hunters posing with animals they have just killed. Virtually all of them are white.
Sadly, African governments are also to blame for this. The government of Botswana went as far as removing San people from Kalahari.
It's a fact that native tribes like the San have never caused extinction of a single wild animal species. If there are people who know how to harvest only what they need to need from nature, it's native tribes.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville