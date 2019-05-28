Whites have decimated SA wildlife

While watching my favourite show World's Greatest Motorcycle Rides, which was shot here in SA, something grabbed my attention.

The show's presenter, Henry Cole was interviewing Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre's Brian Jones.

Mr Jones, who's also white, told a very moving story about how whites have decimated wildlife and caused the extinction of some species in the name of sport.

He told of an incident where a number of hippos were shot and killed senselessly and then left to rot. His story was so sad and painful that it affected Cole himself, and it affected me as well.