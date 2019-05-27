Good wishes for saviour Ramaphosa

The inauguration of President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa brought a new dawn for many South Africans.

He has brought new hope of prosperity for the country. When the ANC seemed to have regressed, Ramaphosa emerged as the saviour. People show some hope in his leadership qualities.

Ramaphosa has promised to grow our economy, fight crime, create jobs, uplift small businesses, promote entrepreneurship, build houses and secure our borders. He has promised to make service delivery a priority. South Africans heard the "Thuma Mina" call.

You promised to be the president of all without regard to colour or political affiliation. You stand out as one of the most-loved presidents.

I pray to God that you don't change and work against what you promised. May God bless you with good health and resistance to temptation.

Your success starts with the choice of appropriate men and women who share your vision and are committed to hard work.

Get rid of the dead wood and visionless people in your government. Put a stop to maladministration, mismanagement and corruption in the government.

All the best to you and your team.

Godfrey Malibe

Acornhoek