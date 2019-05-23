President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration too costly

About R120m is about to go down the drain for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony this weekend - right in the face of abject poverty and homelessness. This country is sick. - Bongani, Mogale City

Choose the cabinet wisely

Mr President, I would like to plead with you not to play politics when choosing your cabinet members. We need credible people with integrity, who know and will do what it takes to run the country impartially. - Anonymous

Striking employees gullible

The eThekwini municipality's striking workers were excited when they received free ANC T-shirts and happily voted on empty stomachs. Their votes will not bring any change to their wellbeing. - Anonymous

Walk the talk, Chiefs players

The once mighty Kaizer Chiefs' misfiring players must stop talking too much and do their footwork in the field of play. Their uttering and empty promises to long-suffering supporters have come to nothing. - Anonymous

Good riddance, Malema

I breathed a sigh of relief after Julius Malema announced on TV at her grandmother's funeral that he would never return to ANC. He is aware his dictatorial tendencies would never be tolerated at Luthuli House. - Sikhumbuzo Manyoni