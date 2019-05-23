New administration must deliver

The sixth administration of the democratic government has begun with a lot of controversy prior to the swearing in of the members of parliament.

We have seen the likes of Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba withdrawing their names from the MPs list.

This was followed by the postponement of the swearing in of the ANC deputy president David Mabuza and NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane.

This is a serious problem for the party. It can't go through these processes not knowing where it stands with certain members. It should have dealt with these issues earlier.

The sixth administration also provides us with the younger generation of leaders who we hope will bring more lively debate to the house. But the deployment of these youth or youthful members must not be about them being young MPs.