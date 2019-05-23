New administration must deliver
The sixth administration of the democratic government has begun with a lot of controversy prior to the swearing in of the members of parliament.
We have seen the likes of Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba withdrawing their names from the MPs list.
This was followed by the postponement of the swearing in of the ANC deputy president David Mabuza and NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane.
This is a serious problem for the party. It can't go through these processes not knowing where it stands with certain members. It should have dealt with these issues earlier.
The sixth administration also provides us with the younger generation of leaders who we hope will bring more lively debate to the house. But the deployment of these youth or youthful members must not be about them being young MPs.
It must be about them understanding their roles and the tasks that lie ahead. Being young doesn't guarantee that one is progressive and will bring fresh ideas to the august house.
We have seen the dead of many youth organisation in the past, with the ANC Youth League being one of them. They have allowed their organisation to die a slow but painful death under their watch and the same thing can happen with their presence in parliament.
They may be more useless than the older generation they enjoyed mocking on social media. Now they will come to the realisation that appearance and reality are two different things.
We hope so dearly that the new administration will finally bring us the new dawn and that this government will deal decisively with the ongoing challenges facing the country. We hope to see unemployment, poverty and inequality being alleviated. We want to see the economy growing to benefit us all. We want to see the end of corruption.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein