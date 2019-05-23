Everyone loves a winner. We all acknowledge and appreciate the person who comes first.

Little or no attention is given to those occupying the second position, because they have little and sometimes no influence to us at all.

The president of SA is about to be inaugurated and there's been overwhelming calls around the country for the president to do away with deputy ministers when pitching his cabinet to us.

Yes, the majority of citizens agree to this call, simply because we do not see their contribution to this beautiful country, except that their existence is straining our budget.