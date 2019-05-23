Do away with deputy ministers
Everyone loves a winner. We all acknowledge and appreciate the person who comes first.
Little or no attention is given to those occupying the second position, because they have little and sometimes no influence to us at all.
The president of SA is about to be inaugurated and there's been overwhelming calls around the country for the president to do away with deputy ministers when pitching his cabinet to us.
Yes, the majority of citizens agree to this call, simply because we do not see their contribution to this beautiful country, except that their existence is straining our budget.
Since no one cares about those occupying second spot positions, we also do not recognise deputy ministers. Our country can do much better without them. This will help to cut down the budget and dedicating the proceeds to service delivery.
If indeed the ruling party cares about providing for its people, then cutting down the cabinet in the form of deputy ministers shouldn't be a problem.
We do not want deputy ministers anymore. Taking public concerns into consideration by the president will be good for the country and the economy. That is our plea to you, Ntate Ramaphosa!
Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela