SA's new culture is 'zero morality'

The ANC has been returned to power, how it will govern remains to be seen.

SA and its inhabitants are in a state of deadly decay, of moral zero gravity. The 2019 elections are over. Victors have emerged, the vanquished have been relegated to the dustbins of history. We must remember that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

It was Thomas Paine who said "those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it".

Family structures are breaking down and with them the security that grounds children as they grow.