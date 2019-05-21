SA's new culture is 'zero morality'
The ANC has been returned to power, how it will govern remains to be seen.
SA and its inhabitants are in a state of deadly decay, of moral zero gravity. The 2019 elections are over. Victors have emerged, the vanquished have been relegated to the dustbins of history. We must remember that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
It was Thomas Paine who said "those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it".
Family structures are breaking down and with them the security that grounds children as they grow.
Political structures seem even more powerless to produce good laws and government. Ethical standards are toppling at the first sign of personal cost. This is "zero morality" culture.
We are adrift in this abyss in our world like an astronaut without a tether in space. Morally we are "weightless". This deadly drift is already in our culture and it seems to be getting worse.
In the political arena disregard for speaking the truth along with no integrity are the rule rather than the exception. We are sinking into an abyss of selfishness, hatred, bigotry and with it the accompanying violence that permeates our culture.
We resemble the Roman Empire.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni