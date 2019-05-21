Current crop of Kaizer Chiefs' players and management need to be scrutinised
It's now history that TS Galaxy are champions of Nedbank Cup and it's back to the drawing board for vanquished Kaizer Chiefs.
Chiefs' fortunes have been floundering for years and it's becoming increasingly difficult to convince the younger generation that the club used to be great. While assessing what went wrong in the final, I hope they also try to find out what has caused a slump in recent years.
The club should have an established recruitment blueprint left by the late great Ewert Nene. Nene was so relentless in pursuit of players he wanted, he was even killed on the job in pursuit of Nelson "Teenage" Dladla.
I'm sure they'll discover they deviated from Nene's original scouting and recruitment mechanisms.
Sadly, the club's long-suffering fans still want us to believe Chiefs is still a great club. They're becoming less convincing with each passing day. The other thing that is becoming increasingly clear is the fact that the problem could be much bigger.
It can't be recent coaches' fault alone. The type of players they have and management also deserve scrutiny.
It's a fact that among the current crop, there's no player good enough even to polish the late Pule "Ace" Ntsoelengoe's boots.
I hope Chiefs take the latest loss as a wake-up call. Things can't go on like this.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville