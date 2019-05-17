Voter apathy by the youth a result of numerous challenges they face

Today's youth are not voter apathetic per se but are faced with a huge carbuncle of unemployment. Though the national figure sits at 27.6%, youth joblessness is at 55%.

Drug abuse, mainly nyaope and tik, further restrains their ability to plan for future with clarity and logical thinking.

Unlike the class of '76 that was solely wrestling with apartheid, theirs are multifaceted, which render them helpless and hopeless. It's not that they don't value and appreciate the sacrifices made by their forebears, they are overwhelmed and frustrated by their situation. Added to their frustration, is seeing some of their getting ahead in life.