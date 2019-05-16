Mmusi Maimane must watch his back

I just wonder who got shocked after the announcement of the election results, between people's choice President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ever-confident black proxy DA leader Mmusi Maimane. This politically naive DA leader will forever never cease to amaze. He must not be fooled by the so-called DA leaders collective responsibility for party poor showing in the polls. Soon he will end up like Joe Seremane, Lindiwe Mazibuko and Patricia de Lille. - D Mogale, Orlando East

Politics is not like preaching

Mmusi Maimane's leadership of the DA is not in good standing with the party executives. Maimane must learn to come with tangible solutions when bashing the ANC. Politics is different from preaching behind the pulpit. - Mr B, Diepkloof

Why is IAAF against Caster?

The IAAF wants to curtail Caster Semenya's natural ability by limiting her speed. Why are athletes then banned from taking stimulants? Why doesn't the world athletics body want her to win? - Anonymous

A call for Kaizer Chiefs support

Saturday offers Kaizer Chiefs a chance to save face by winning silverware after another miserable season. I urge other Chiefs fans to rally behind our team against TS Galaxy in Durban. I'm positive we will lift the trophy. - Sakhele