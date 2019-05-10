Seda's not playing its part in empowering SMMEs

Where are the offices of Seda (Small Enterprise Development Agency) in the Vaal (Emfuleni), specifically in Sebokeng?

That's the question that should be addressed by Colin Leshou, Seda's provincial manager here in Gauteng.

I read those articles that appeared in Sowetan of Thursday, April 25, titled "We aim to improve the SMME (small, medium and micro-enterprise) sector" and "Bridging gap between corporates and suppliers".

Talk is cheap, because it seems as if these people only start becoming concerned during the election season, after that they're going to disappear into thin air.

When you send e-mails to them, they don't even bother to respond to them.

The status quo of the most major manufacturers and suppliers has remained the same, when one looks at the laws of the land, such as the Employment Equity Act.

The biggest challenge faced by start-ups is funding, and banks aren't coming up with strategies that will rescue SMMEs, especially B-BBEE companies. We've got to start empowering these SMMEs.

Mekoa Sereme, Sebokeng