We can't let background of poverty define our lives

This letter is dedicated to those who are on the brink of collapse and have given up on themselves due to their past failures.

I know that yours was a childhood infested with poverty. It is not a secret that yours was a slice of bread without butter. I am aware that yours was a mat you called a bed.

I was told that yours was black tea with no milk. I heard that yours was a journey destined to be a failure. But here you are today, still alive and kicking. You may not be having it all.

You may not be where you want to be. But aren't you grateful that you still have a chance to change it all?

Yes, we are from rough backgrounds. But inside our heads are brains and not rough backgrounds. Let's get the world to dance to our music despite not having it all. We can conquer this!

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti