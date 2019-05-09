Voting is your way to be heard

Your vote is your voice, for you to use by participating in the elections in your country.

If you are one of those who hadn't decided on voting, you are missing out because we will vote on your behalf if you don't vote. Our choice will be your choice. The winning party after the election will be your party as well.

Are you sure you don't want to participate, and won't complain after the elections that party A or B shouldn't have won?

Our grandfathers and great grandfathers were denied the right to vote during apartheid. It's about time we honour them by exercising the right they were denied.

Your vote is your choice; it doesn't matter what you vote for, but what matters is you putting an X on the ballot paper. Stand up and cast your vote.

Be one of 26.7-million registered South Africans casting their votes in the sixth democratice general elections.