Letters

SA needs closure on state capture's corrupt officials

By Readers Letter - 07 May 2019 - 09:32
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
Image: GCIS

While I welcome the appointment of Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss with open arms, I also want to emphasise that she has her work cut out for her.

It has been a long time since the corruption cases that led to state capture have been investigated. The nation is eagerly awaiting to see the suspects prosecuted and those convicted facing the full might of the law.

For Batohi to win the public's trust, she will have to hit the ground running.

Although we have been waiting for too long to see some arrests made to those who are selling our country to the highest bidder, we need to give the new NPA boss a chance to do her job. I'm confident that heads will finally roll. We are tired of dwelling on the Gupta saga.

It makes it difficult for authorities and the public to share a common vision of where the country is heading to.

Matome Kubu, Arcadia

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC rally
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X