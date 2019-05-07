SA needs closure on state capture's corrupt officials

While I welcome the appointment of Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss with open arms, I also want to emphasise that she has her work cut out for her.

It has been a long time since the corruption cases that led to state capture have been investigated. The nation is eagerly awaiting to see the suspects prosecuted and those convicted facing the full might of the law.

For Batohi to win the public's trust, she will have to hit the ground running.

Although we have been waiting for too long to see some arrests made to those who are selling our country to the highest bidder, we need to give the new NPA boss a chance to do her job. I'm confident that heads will finally roll. We are tired of dwelling on the Gupta saga.

It makes it difficult for authorities and the public to share a common vision of where the country is heading to.

Matome Kubu, Arcadia