Julius Malema is just an opportunist
At one stage Sello Malema, also known as Julius, made a bold public statement that "We", not himself, "are prepared to take up arms and kill for Jacob Zuma".
Malema made this statement as the ANC Youth League president. This is actually how Malema launched his career as a populist politician.
Doubtless, the ANC elders secretly encouraged him in the quest and en route to oust former president Thabo Mbeki. Cyril Ramaphosa was there as usual minding his own business.
The same Ramaphosa, who saw it fit to lead the expelling of Malema from the ANC, now wants him back.
Malema made another statement that he will one day lead the ANC. Malema never retracted his statements; instead populism has placed him in parliament and on the media's radar.
Malema is not a visionary but a reactionary populist devoid of political astuteness. Such people cannot lead a democratic system. He keeps on saying he hates whites but speaks their language and lives among them in opulence.
The support for the EFF by university students and some youths is demonstrative of poor reasoning skills.
The students think, wrongly, that the supposed free education they enjoy came about because of Malema's insults.
They were manipulated by a primary school dropout in Jacob Zuma and still do not see it. In fact, the origins of the fees must fall struggle can be traced back to former black universities in the homelands.
NSFAS began a long time ago, when Malema was still in high school. Judging by his love for power and attention, Malema will eventually betray his ill-informed supporters by taking the EFF back to the ANC.
One day his insults and racism will come back to say "hi and bye" to him.
Khotso Moleko, Mangaung, Bloemfontein