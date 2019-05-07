Julius Malema is just an opportunist

At one stage Sello Malema, also known as Julius, made a bold public statement that "We", not himself, "are prepared to take up arms and kill for Jacob Zuma".

Malema made this statement as the ANC Youth League president. This is actually how Malema launched his career as a populist politician.

Doubtless, the ANC elders secretly encouraged him in the quest and en route to oust former president Thabo Mbeki. Cyril Ramaphosa was there as usual minding his own business.

The same Ramaphosa, who saw it fit to lead the expelling of Malema from the ANC, now wants him back.

Malema made another statement that he will one day lead the ANC. Malema never retracted his statements; instead populism has placed him in parliament and on the media's radar.