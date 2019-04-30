Destroying party posters is a crime

The constitution of the Republic of South Africa in section 19 (1) (b)-(c) provides that: "Every citizen is free to make political choices, which includes the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party, and to campaign for a political party or cause."

I was dismayed to learn on social media about scumbags who vandalised and removed posters of political parties. At the weekend, in Table View, it surfaced that posters belonging to the United Democratic Party, ANC and Freedom Front Plus were removed by unknown people.

Anyone who does that is a coward and a political infant.

A mature politician would never encourage people to tamper with election advertisements. Removing and vandalising your opponents' posters is a punishable offence. It should be strongly condemned. Political posters we see on the streets remain the property of the political party concerned.

Law enforcement officers should continue to monitor these posters and anyone caught in the act of vandalising or tearing them should be arrested.

One of the challenges we face is political intolerance.

Comrades, SA is a multiparty country and citizens have the right to choose their political home.

It is shocking and embarrassing to learn that even after 25 years of democracy we still have people who lack political tolerance.

Mogau Victor Sebatana

Mogalakwena, Limpopo