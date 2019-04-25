KZN church collapse due to unscrupulous builders

It is far better to learn from the mistakes of others than to learn from your own bitter experiences.

After trial and error, ancient builders started erecting houses to tried and tested specifications in order to avoid the perils of collapse and fires.

And that quality assurance was passed down the ages to generations after generations.

I am not convinced that the KZN government's investigation into religious structures following the collapse of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Empangeni will lead to any solution.

Unscrupulous people put up structures as, when, how and where they see fit. More often, sewerage spillage is as a result of the network system not coping with demand.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale