Letters

KZN church collapse due to unscrupulous builders

By Readers Letter - 25 April 2019 - 10:51
Thirteen people were killed and 16 injured when a church collapsed in northern KZN on Thursday night.
Thirteen people were killed and 16 injured when a church collapsed in northern KZN on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied

It is far better to learn from the mistakes of others than to learn from your own bitter experiences.

After trial and error, ancient builders started erecting houses to tried and tested specifications in order to avoid the perils of collapse and fires.

And that quality assurance was passed down the ages to generations after generations.

I am not convinced that the KZN government's investigation into religious structures following the collapse of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Empangeni will lead to any solution.

Unscrupulous people put up structures as, when, how and where they see fit. More often, sewerage spillage is as a result of the network system not coping with demand.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
X