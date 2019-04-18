Alexandra protest fuelled by the ANC

It is now clear that the protest in Alexandra, although genuine in the concerns raised, was driven by the ruling party.

The people of Alex said they wanted the mayor to come and listen to their grievances , but when he comes to address them they demand that he must apologise first to the ruling party before they can give him an ear. What is the role of the ruling party in all this?

I put all the blame on the premier and the president's utterances when they visited Alex. Instead of going to Alexandra as the heads of high offices in the province and country they went there as the heads of the ruling party and used the sad state of the people of Alex for electioneering.

Until our government officials know how and when to differentiate between the state and political party affiliation, our country's future is doomed.

How can the president promise a million houses to the people of Alex, when he clearly knows that this is not achievable?

Mothupi Rasello, Hoopstad