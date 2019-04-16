ANC must set the bar high

The ANC national executive committee comprises morons who cannot advance the traditional ambitions of the organisation.

If you are a school bunker then you are a thug, finish and klaar. It is time we set standards by putting emphasis on specific educational qualifications as an entry level to political positions.

For example, for a position of a secretary-general in the movement, one should have a degree or at least a diploma. In fact, this should start with the position of a councillor.

Selwane Maimela, Leeukraal, Limpopo