Letters

ANC must set the bar high

By Readers Letter - 16 April 2019 - 11:34
Several members of the ANC's national executive committee including president Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC national executive committee comprises morons who cannot advance the traditional ambitions of the organisation.

If you are a school bunker then you are a thug, finish and klaar. It is time we set standards by putting emphasis on specific educational qualifications as an entry level to political positions.

For example, for a position of a secretary-general in the movement, one should have a degree or at least a diploma. In fact, this should start with the position of a councillor.

Selwane Maimela, Leeukraal, Limpopo

