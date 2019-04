Is the Freedom Charter still functional? Why doesn't the ANC awaken the people's document and teach new generation leaders about the ANC's origins?

Millions of today's generation do not even know the term Freedom Charter, and I think current leaders like Ace Magashule do not even know that "South Africa belongs to all who live in it" except tsotsis like him who do no even know how many clauses the Charter has.

Ben "TNT" Lekalake, Soweto