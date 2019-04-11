Privatising police stations may solve crime scourge

A lack of solid and disciplined management at police stations has a direct link to elevated crime levels.

Assets such as vehicles are not being maintained, while those that have been involved in accidents are languishing in panel-beating shops, waiting for authorisation to repair them.

The Benoni precinct has had numerous commanders over the past few years, none of whom have lasted or instilled pride and discipline.

Working conditions are abysmal, as overworked cops attempt to investigate thousands of cases.

Perhaps it is time to privatise local police stations, reporting directly to government. A new and highly efficient police force would emerge.

Peter Bachtis, Joburg