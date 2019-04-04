Makhura, Msimango mute amid battle for Gauteng

As we draw closer to the polls on May 8, national election campaigns hugely overshadow the provincial ones.

The ANC controls all the provinces except the Western Cape.

Interestingly, and according to various political pundits Gauteng province is up for grabs. Will the governing party lose Gauteng? Only time will tell.

The leading premier candidates for Gauteng are David Makhura for the ANC and Solly Msimango for the DA. However, both leaders are nowhere to be seen. Yet they want our votes.

But it's not of their doing, it's the nature of our campaign system.

The media also tends to focus on national figures only and ignore provincial candidates. Voters need to see and hear from them too.

Thabile Mange,Kagiso