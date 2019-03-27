Ruling party undermines residents

The Mpumalanga ANC undermines the Acornhoek residents and surrounding areas. Last year, I wrote a letter to Sowetan detailing the bad state of a tarred road from Acornhoek to Thulamahashe, eManyeleti and Hluvukani as a result of potholes.

Last year the tar was graded off the road with a promise that a road will be built. Since then, we have seen a water tank truck watering the dusty road every week.

Ten months have passed without any progress on the promised road project.

Even worse, premier Refiloe Mtsweni went to the local radio station last year and lied, telling the nation that the construction of the road was under way.

What we see is the looting of money from the Bushbuckridge municipality through the owner of the water tank trucks, whose contract is being extended without a reason.

Immanuel Laudrick Komane

Buffelshoek