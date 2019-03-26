Taxi drivers must show respect

Just like the rest of us, taxi drivers have a right to protest and voice their frustrations. There's no doubt that corruption affects everyone.

There's no reason why it would take six years to construct a taxi rank unless someone benefits financially from an unfinished rank.

I'm not sure about the blocking of the busy road in Vereeniging like they did recently. Apparently, they targeted President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the area for Human Rights Day celebrations last Thursday.

I hope taxi drivers are mindful that as ordinary South Africans we also have grievances against them. Right now, there's a standoff in Soweto because local taxi associations refuse to co-exist. Taxi drivers' reckless driving has claimed numerous victims, not to mention innocent people who have been caught in the crossfire during violence in the industry.

The taxi industry is the only one I know of that treats clients like trash.

Their actions lead to the deaths of pedestrians, other motorists and themselves. They don't follow the rules of the road. They skip red lights with impunity. If you want to observe their bad driving in all its glory, Soweto is the place. They simply disregard other road users, not forgetting they march in protest against the impounding of the wrecks they sometimes drive.

It's like people demanding to be allowed to kill others in peace. If they want to be taken seriously, they must start by respecting themselves and the passengers.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville