Facebook has lost face yet again with users less concerned about privacy

It appears that somewhere between 50 and 150 million Facebook account access tokens have been hacked.

This seems to mean that users' privacy settings may have been affected.

The thing that is puzzling is why?

It would seem that privacy is not so much a concern as most Facebook users want to be seen by as many people as much as possible.

They may be happy that even more people can see their wisdom, their lovely and talented children and their deeply thought out views on complex political issues. Lets face it, Facebook has lost face yet again.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia